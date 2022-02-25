LA Times Today: What you should know about the 100-year-old Watts Towers

It took Simon Rodia 35 years to build the Watts Towers with nothing but his hands and a few simple tools. It is mostly made of steel rebar, wire mesh, concrete and just about anything else he could get his hands on.



Now, the towers are 100 years old and have inspired an entire artistic community in the underserved neighborhood.