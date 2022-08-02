LA Times Today: West Hollywood cut a few sheriff’s deputies and fueled a national firestorm

In June, the West Hollywood city council voted to gradually reduce the number of sheriff deputies while increasing the number of unarmed security guards called ambassadors.



Suddenly, one of most liberal cities in the country found itself in the middle of a culture war.



L.A. Times metro reporter Hailey Branson-Potts explains.