LA Times Today: Wheelchair users can face hefty costs not covered by insurance

For people with disabilities, purchasing and maintaining a wheelchair is a necessity, but high costs and insufficient insurance coverage can prevent them from affording the devices they need to live their lives.



In a federal class action lawsuit, several wheelchair users are accusing a major insurance company of discriminating against disabled people.



L.A. Times staff writer Emily Alpert-Reyes explains.