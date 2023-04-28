LA Times Today: Whittier College hit with low enrollment, financial woes

Whittier College, the alma mater of former president Richard Nixon was once a bustling liberal arts college in Whittier, California. It is one of the oldest liberal arts colleges in the state and has a rich history rooted in the Quaker heritage of social justice and diversity.



But as of late, the school has seen a steep decline in enrollment, leading some to question the future of the institution.