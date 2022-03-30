LA Times Today: Trucks from L.A.’s port rumble down their street day and night. Residents have had it

Imagine you are a young couple, and you finally save enough to buy a bigger place on a quiet street. A few years later the pandemic shuts everything down and you notice what used to be an occasional truck or two, explode into near constant convoy of big rigs rumbling past your home.



L.A. Times staff writer Thomas Curwen wrote about how trucks from the Port of L.A. have upended life in a small Wilmington neighborhood and how the residents are pushing back.