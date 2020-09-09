Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO | 00:55
Record-breaking wildfires rage across California
Share
California

Record-breaking wildfires rage across California

Wildfires of historic magnitude have led to daring escapes and wrenching devastation.

Sep. 9, 2020
11:07 AM
Share
California