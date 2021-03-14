What the pandemic taught Los Angeles officials

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and Robert Garcia, mayor of Long Beach, discuss their experiences managing the response to the coronavirus pandemic and reflect on what they would have done differently.



Second Opinion is produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom. Its host is Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times. This episode is moderated by Times White House reporter Eli Stokols.



Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious disease. Last year, Soon-Shiong’s company, ImmunityBio, received permission from the Food and Drug Administration to begin Phase 1 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. He has also received approval to begin trials in South Africa, where he will explore the potential of his T cell vaccine to prevent infection from mutated virus strains of the coronavirus.