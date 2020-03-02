Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

U-Haul driver slams van into crowd outside Encinitas bar

A U-Haul van plowed into a crowd outside the Saloon, a bar on South Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, Calif.

March 2, 2020
11:33 AM
