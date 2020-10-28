Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
L.A. Black voters give advice to the next president

We asked five Black L.A. residents what advice they would give to the next president. Among the leading concerns were the economy, healthcare, racism and police brutality.

By Nani Sahra WalkerVideo Journalist 
Oct. 28, 2020
8:46 AM
