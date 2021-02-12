THE MARATHON – Live Visual Album Experience

Javier Panzar is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times’ California section. He previously worked as a digital editor on the News Desk. Before that, he was a reporter covering state and regional politics as well as breaking news in California. Panzar started at The Times as an intern and then a MetPro fellow in 2014. He was born and raised in Oakland. His reporting has appeared in the Boston Globe, the Seattle Times, the Orange County Register and UC Berkeley’s independent student newspaper, the Daily Californian.