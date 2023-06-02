LA Times Today: Zev Yaroslavsky on his political career, L.A.’s transformation and new memoir

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Zev Yaroslavsky was elected to the L.A. City Council at the age of 26, a victory that stunned L.A.’s political establishment. The student activist from Boyle Heights-turned-lawmaker would spend nearly four decades in elected office eventually moving to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.



In his new memoir “Zev’s Los Angeles: From Boyle Heights to the Halls of Power” Zev recounted his political career and gave us a behind the scenes look at the transformation of L.A.