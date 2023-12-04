LA Times Today: L.A. Zoo helps launch first-of-its-kind network to combat wildlife trafficking
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s number one priority lies in safeguarding and preserving wildlife. That’s why they’ve partnered up with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for a first-of-its kind pilot program.
L.A. Times reporter Karen Garcia joined Lisa McRee with more.
