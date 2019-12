Catholic Mass in a casino? Only in Nevada

Father Charlie Urnick is the administrator at a Catholic church in Laughlin, Nev. But he also hears confessions at Don’s Celebrity Theater, a 700-seat auditorium located in a casino known more for the Seven Deadly Sins than the 14 Stations of the Cross. Better known as Father Charlie, the 71-year-old priest says he loves every Mass and finds God in every place.