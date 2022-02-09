(KARYN R MILLET)

Chris Barrett belongs to that rare breed of designer who creates spaces that mirror the spirit of every client while grounded in Barrett’s unmistakable brand of fresh, understated elegance. She finds her roots deep in the California dream: natural Mediterranean light; spaces that morph easily between indoor and outdoor living; and refined palettes electrified by the occasional jolt of strong color.

Barrett’s knack for making a space effortlessly stylish, yet comfortable, has landed her a coveted spot on many an A-lister’s speed-dial, who often call upon her for multiple projects. Her clients include dignitaries, legendary producers and composers and many others.

The work of Chris Barrett Design has been featured in the pages of the industry’s most influential publications, including Architectural Digest, Elle D cor, Milieu Magazine, and House Beautiful. Editors and clients alike remark on her ability to bring her singular vision - “I don’t do heavy” being her mantra - to an eclectic array of periods and regional styles.

Among Barrett’s important projects: “La Jolla Living Room,” “Putnam Living Room” and “Santa Monica Residence.” chrisbarrettdesign.com