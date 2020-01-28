Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong remembers Kobe Bryant

Times’ owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is also part-owner of the Lakers. Yesterday, he was among the notable figures remembering Kobe Bryant upon learning the tragic news.

Jan. 28, 2020
2:30 PM
Share