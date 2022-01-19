LA Times Today: Compostable L.A. turns food waste into superfood for soil

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Earlier this month, California enacted a composting law which requires all Californians to compost their food scraps. The goal is to cut back on organic waste in landfills responsible for emitting methane gas.



Several composting services already exist in Los Angeles, including Compostable L.A., a paid subscription-based service that will pick up your food waste and deliver it to local urban farms where it’s turned into superfood for soil.