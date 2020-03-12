Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
This Day in History: 3-12

March 12, 2020
11:28 AM
On this day in history March 12th, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi set out on foot from his ashram with several dozen followers, on a 241-mile protest walk that would come to be known as The Salt March.