Tips on pole dancing from a 71-year-old

In a city where de-aging procedures are as routine as tooth cleanings, Mary Serritella’s pole dancing prowess serves as an embodied reminder that getting older doesn’t have to mean forfeiting beauty, sexuality, strength or the activities you love. Serritella still wears high heels, performs in bikinis and posts videos of herself on Instagram. She also works out at least five times a week to maintain the upper body strength and flexibility required to climb a pole and contort herself into positions that seem impossible for most women several decades her junior.