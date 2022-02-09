David Montalba

Born in Florence, Italy, and raised in both Switzerland and California, Montalba earned his Bachelor of Architecture at the Southern California Institute of Architecture and completed his Master of Architecture at UCLA. His diverse background includes over 26 years of professional architectural practice with recognition in various publications as well as numerous awards, including the AIA’s National Young Architect Award in 2008, AIA Fellowship in 2016 and a 2019 AIA Institute Honor Award.

As founding principal of Montalba Architects, Inc., Montalba is acting design principal on each project. Believing that architecture can improve quality of life, his is a humanistic approach, which leads to solutions that are contextual, yet conceptual, and visionary in their intent, effect and appeal.

Academic activities and community involvement are integral to Montalba’s practice. He serves as an adjunct professor at UCLA’s Graduate School of Architecture. He has been a Board Member and Treasurer of the L.A. chapter of the American Institute of Architects and as an advisor to the AIA’s Academic Outreach and 2x8 Exhibition Committees. Montalba has also served as a Board Member of the A+D Museum in Los Angeles. He is a registered member of NCARB and a licensed architect in California, Florida, Wyoming, Nevada, Hawaii, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and British Columbia.

Notable projects include Nobu Hotel Palo Alto, Nobu Ryokan, Nobu Malibu, Headspace Santa Monica HQ, The Row Melrose, Carolina Herrera BH, Equinox Vancouver, and various private residences. montalbaarchitects.com