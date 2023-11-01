LA Times Today: Annual Día de Muertos procession in Cypress Park strengthens community ties

El Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a celebration of family and friends who have died.



In Cypress Park, the tradition has inspired an annual community procession hosted by Mujeres De La Tierra — an environmental group that believes that strengthening a community’s ties is the key to making an environmental impact.