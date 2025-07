Belly Laughs Fest brings Asian cuisine and comedy with Kumail Nanjiani, Sherry Cola and Dumbfounded

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Comedians Kumail Nanjiani, Sherry Cola and Dumbfounded talk about sharing the stage with some of their favorite fellow AAPI stand-ups at fest that provides a platform to tell their funny ethnic stories. The festival goes from July 12-13 at LA Live.