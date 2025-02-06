Bert knows how to have a good time and supports all unibrow

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The unibrow is strong with Bert, and he is proud. He stopped by the Los Angeles Times to talk to very important questioner Nick Ducassi about how he has a good time, what upsets him about Ernie and some of his favorite visitors to “Sesame Street.”