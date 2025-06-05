Do you believe in these Dodger players still? | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers might have one of the best records in baseball, but they aren’t looking like one of the best teams. Between injuries and slumps, it’s looking dicey as we get under 100 games to go. Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández look at which players they still believe will help the team, and which need to go.