‘The Morning Show’ showrunner Kerry Ehrin on casting Steve Carell

Kerry Ehrin, the showrunner of Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” talks about casting Steve Carell, an actor known for playing likable people, in an unlikely role as a villain.



“I understand it’s very different for him,” Ehrin says of Carell’s performance as Mitch Kessler, a television anchor accused of sexual misconduct. “It isn’t fun to be a villain in this particular scenario,” Ehrin continued. “I thought he just did a really brave job.” The discussion is moderated by Los Angeles Times culture columnist LZ Granderson.