“The Morning Show” showrunner Kerry Ehrin on casting Steve Carrell

Kerry Ehrin, the showrunner of Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” talks about casting Steve Carrell, an actor known for playing likeable people, in an unlikely role as a villain.



“I understand it’s very different for him,” Ehrin says of Carrell’s performance as Mitch Kessler, a television anchor accused of sexual misconduct. “It isn’t fun to be a villain in this particular scenario,” Erhrin continued. “I thought he just did a really brave job.” The discussion is moderated by L.A. Times Culture Columnist LZ Granderson.