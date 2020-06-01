‘Mrs. America’ showrunner Dahvi Waller on why now is the time for this historical drama

Dahvi Waller, showrunner of the Hulu series “Mrs. America,” speaks with Los Angeles Times culture columnist LZ Granderson about what drove her to create this deeply researched look at the women’s movement of the 1970s — including its various factions and opponents. “We tend to talk about sisterhood a lot,” says Waller. “Sisterhood is powerful, but is it transcendent? Does it transcend tribalism?” The discussion is moderated by Los Angeles Times culture columnist LZ Granderson.