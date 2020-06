‘Pose’ showrunner Steven Canals on the ‘beautiful community’ pictured in his show about 1980s New York

Steven Canals, showrunner of the FX drama “Pose,” talks with Los Angeles Times culture columnist LZ Granderson about the often-forgotten world of “ball” events in 1980s New York, which provided a home for LGBT youth. Canals’ show celebrates this community — and in particular trans women of color.