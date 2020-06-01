‘The Kominsky Method’ showrunner Chuck Lorre on creating ‘a more welcoming environment’ in Hollywood

Chuck Lorre, showrunner of the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” talks about how Hollywood’s showrunner ranks have diversified during the course of his storied career. “It’s inspiring. You recognize your own blind spots, if you’re paying attention,” Lorre says. “At a certain point you realize you have a responsibility to create a more welcoming environment.” The discussion is moderated by Los Angeles Times culture columnist LZ Granderson.