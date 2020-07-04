The Emmys Roundtable: Showrunners

Los Angeles Times culture columnist LZ Granderson hosts the leading showrunners of TV for a wide-ranging video conference discussion about the state of the industry during quarantine, the need for broader representation in Hollywood writers rooms and the mechanics of delivering gripping plots and unforgettable characters. This special is one of three parts of our annual L.A. Times series, THE ENVELOPE: Emmy Roundtables. Also this year, we talked with the stars of TV’s biggest comedy and drama series.