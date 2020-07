Emmy Roundtable Drama

Los Angeles Times culture columnist LZ Granderson hosts eight actors from top Emmy-contending series for a wide-ranging video conference discussion about adding cultural nuance to scripts, playing against type and, above all, finding the humanity in every character. This special is one of three parts of our annual L.A. Times series, THE ENVELOPE: Emmy Roundtables. Also this year, we talked with the stars of TV’s biggest comedy series and acclaimed showrunners.