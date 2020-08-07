Drive-in concerts

The days of catching a show and watching your favorite band perform live may seem impossible since large gatherings are still prohibited.



But there may be a temporary answer to fill your music needs: drive-in concerts.



LA Times staff writer August Brown wrote about this new alternative.