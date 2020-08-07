Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Drive-in concerts
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Drive-in concerts

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM/10PM on channel 1 on Spectrum News 1, and on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99.

Aug. 7, 2020
1:34 PM
Share
The days of catching a show and watching your favorite band perform live may seem impossible since large gatherings are still prohibited.

But there may be a temporary answer to fill your music needs: drive-in concerts.

LA Times staff writer August Brown wrote about this new alternative.
Entertainment & Arts