VIDEO | 04:22
Honk if you loved the dance: Ballet Folklórico’s first drive-in performance
Entertainment & Arts

Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles performed its first drive-in performance, mixing Mexican heritage and American identity in a show for pandemic times.

Sep. 16, 2020
9 AM
