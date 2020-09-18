Alanis Morrisette and Liz Phair reunite on Zoom

When the world came to a screeching halt, many live music events were postponed, including Alanis Morrisette’s tour for “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” her first original album since 2012.



The tour also included fellow singer-songwriter, Liz Phair.



Liz and Alanis recently reunited on Zoom for a conversation about songwriting and self-care in quarantine.



The tour is now re-scheduled to kick off at the Hollywood Bowl in June 2021.