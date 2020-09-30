LA Times Today: “Cuties” controversy

The new Netflix film, “Cuties” became the center of controversy after the streaming giant released the first trailer.



The story follows an 11-year old Senegalese immigrant Amy, who rebels against her conservative family’s traditions while becoming obsessed with an all girl’s dance crew.



LA Times film critic Justin Chang and columnist Mary McNamara talked about the film and the overwhelming reaction from the public.