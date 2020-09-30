LA Times Today: The women of “Locatora Radio”

From sex and politics, to arts and culture, the women behind “Locatora Radio” have made their mark in the podcasting world—and with Latino audiences—with their open and blunt conversations.



Hosts, Diosa and Mala joined us to talk about their success.