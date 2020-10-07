LA Times Today: Justice on Trial Film Festival

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

For years, L.A. activist and author Susan Burton has helped women rebuild their lives after prison—a journey she is very familiar with herself.



And for the past eight years, her Watts-based nonprofit A New Way of Life Reentry Project has held an annual event focused on Hollywood’s portrayal of the justice system — an issue that is more relevant than ever. This is the Justice on Trial Film Festival.