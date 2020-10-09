LA Times Today: Sexual harassment and bias in Hollywood with Anita Hill

In the wake of the #MeToo movement three years ago, the Hollywood Commission—a non-profit aimed at ending sexual harassment and bias in the entertainment industry was born.



Chair of the commission, lawyer and professor Anita Hill, has some experience with the subject. In 1991 she testified that her former boss, then Supreme Court nominee, Clarence Thomas, sexually harassed her.



Ms. Hill joins us with results of a new survey by the commission that indicates that the problem persists.