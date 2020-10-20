LA Times Today: Justina Machado’s double prime-time moment

Each week, Justina Machado puts on her dancing shoes and competes for the mirror ball trophy on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’



But, this week, the beloved TV mom dominated much more than the ballroom, with not one but two shows airing on the same night.



Justina Machado joined us to talk about her double prime time moment and the return of “One Day at a Time.”