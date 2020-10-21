LA Times Today: L.A. Master Chorale adapts in COVID times

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In March, a coronavirus outbreak within an Oregon choir showed that singing together was one of the easiest ways to spread the coronavirus.



So the L.A. Master Chorale, Walt Disney Hall’s resident choir, has found new and innovative ways of making music safely.



Jenny Wong is the associate artistic director of the L.A. Master Chorale. She’s following the science and helping to plan for the future of choral music in Los Angeles.