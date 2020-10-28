LA Times Today: India Oxenberg describes life inside the NXIVM cult

New details continue to come to light about the alleged sex cult, NXIVM–almost two years after the criminal conviction of its leader, Keith Raniere.



India Oxenberg, daughter of “Dynasty” actress, Catherine Oxenberg, is now speaking out about her affiliation with NXIVM.



It’s a story of survival and of motherly devotion. Catherine fought to remove her daughter from the cult, against her daughter’s wishes.



India and Catherine shared their harrowing experience and the docuseries that has come of it.