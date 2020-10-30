LA Times Today: Actor Richard Schiff on “The West Wing” reunion

On February 27, 2002, NBC’s “The West Wing” aired its “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode, which focused on a tiny town in New Hampshire where every person’s vote counts.



This month, almost two decades later, the cast of this now classic show performed a staged reading of the same script to remind, encourage and persuade viewers that every person’s vote still counts.



Emmy winner, Richard Schiff, who played White house Communications Director Toby Ziegler on the show, was part of that special.