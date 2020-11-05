LA Times Today: New twists on old-school games

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Experts say the best remedy for election overload is taking a break.



So who’s up for a good game of Mario Kart Live?



L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens has been playing a lot of new games and brought some good recommendations.