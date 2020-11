LA Times Today: Singled out during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic brings its own set of difficulties for those living alone. The days and hours spent at home puts particular pressure on single people.



LA Times staff writer, Todd Martens reached out to UCLA assistant professor of psychiatry, Dr. Jena lee for a prescription for isolation fatigue.