LA Times Today: Filmmaker and playwright Radha Blank on The Forty-Year-Old Version
Writer-director Radha Blank won the Sundance directing prize at the world premiere of her movie, “The 40-Year-Old Version.” But traditional success is not the only story she wants to tell.
In her loosely autobiographical film, she explores both the discomfort and fulfillment of making art today.
