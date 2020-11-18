LA Times Today: Filmmaker and playwright Radha Blank on The Forty-Year-Old Version

Writer-director Radha Blank won the Sundance directing prize at the world premiere of her movie, “The 40-Year-Old Version.” But traditional success is not the only story she wants to tell.



In her loosely autobiographical film, she explores both the discomfort and fulfillment of making art today.