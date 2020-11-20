LA Times Today: Filmmaker’s photos of the George Floyd protests will be preserved as part of history.

As protests against police brutality spread across Los Angeles and the nation this summer, filmmaker Tommy Oliver took his camera to snap a few pictures. Now, his photographs have caught the eye of the Smithsonian.



Tommy joined us to share the story behind those powerful images.