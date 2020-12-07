LA Times Today: Reality TV due for a racial reckoning

While reality TV shows across the spectrum have many different story lines, there is a striking similarity in the genre’s lack of racial diversity.



LA Times Calendar staff writer Greg Braxton wrote about some new season premieres in the midst of network promises of inclusion and solidarity.