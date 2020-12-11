LA Times Today: How ’76 Days’ got an inside look into the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan

Set in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, a new film, ’76 Days,’ takes us inside the epicenter of this pandemic.



Director Hao Wu joined us to share his rare access inside the four hospitals in Wuhan during the height of China’s COVID crisis.



‘76 Days’ is now playing in more than 50 virtual cinemas nationwide, including Laemmle Theaters in Los Angeles. For more information visit 76daysfilm.com.