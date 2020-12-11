LA Times Today: ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Richard Schiff recounts his personal experience with COVID-19.
One of the first productions to re-start after the initial pandemic shut-down was ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” and cast and crew are still under strict COVID-19 protocols.
Even so, actor Richard Schiff and his wife Sheila, who both star on the show, got the coronavirus anyway.
Richard Zoomed in from Vancouver to talk about his experience.
