LA Times Today: ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Richard Schiff recounts his personal experience with COVID-19.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

One of the first productions to re-start after the initial pandemic shut-down was ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” and cast and crew are still under strict COVID-19 protocols.



Even so, actor Richard Schiff and his wife Sheila, who both star on the show, got the coronavirus anyway.



Richard Zoomed in from Vancouver to talk about his experience.