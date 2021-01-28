LA Times Today: Oscar BuzzMeter 2021

Movie watching looks very different this year, but there are still plenty of remarkable performances and films that will be saluted at the 93rd Academy Awards this April.



The LA Times entertainment team is continuing its Oscar BuzzMeter tradition with a panel of critics predicting nominees and soon, winners for the 2020 films.



LA Times entertainment writer Michael Ordoña joined us to handicap the race as it stands now.