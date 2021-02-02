LA Times Today: Camrus Johnson on the importance of friendship

After an extended season of loss, people have looked to art for healing and comfort.



When TV’s “Batwoman” actor, Camrus Johnson, found out his dad was losing his best friend, he made a short film to express his feelings.



Camrus joined us to share his story.